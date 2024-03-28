ILTM Africa 2024 Meets Surging Demand For Luxury African Travel

Source: Sonnette Fourie

Cape Town 20 March 2024 – As demand for luxury African travel experiences rebounds, ILTM Africa returns to Cape Town for its 9th edition. Under the theme ‘Step Inside ILTM Africa’, the event will once again bring the very best of luxury African travel to the world’s most prestigious buyers from April 7-9, 2024. Hosted at the iconic Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in Cape Town, the invitation-only event facilitates exclusive face-to-face meetings and networking opportunities between luxury travel brands from across Africa and the Indian Ocean islands with the industry’s top international travel advisors.

To meet this rising demand, ILTM Africa 2024 provides the ideal platform for exhibitors to showcase their offerings to a highly targeted audience of pre-qualified buyers, ensuring they capture a share of this burgeoning luxury market. Booking platforms report a doubling of trips valued over $3,800 since 2019, particularly for safari adventures, making the appetite for luxury African travel undeniable.

Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director – Travel, Tourism & amp; RX Africa Marketing at RX Africa, says: “With three-quarters of attendees having final purchasing power, ILTM Africa enables meaningful sales conversations from the moment you arrive. The event format will also offer ILTM Africa’s first-ever TED Talk-style presentation of the 2024 Trend Report.”

This year’s edition will feature an impressive collection of luxury hotel partners spanning the continent, including The Last Word Hospitality and Southern Sun. High-end local experiences will also be showcased through partners like Cape Town Tourism, Okavango Gin Company, and Cape Cobra with interactive activations on the show floor.

Uniquely celebrating the destination, the Host City of Cape Town will play a starring role. The City of Cape Town’s Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis shares: “We are honoured to welcome the prestigious ILTM Africa back to our world-renowned city. This event aligns perfectly with our focus on driving luxury tourism that allows visitors to immerse themselves in the authentic Cape Town experience.’’

From an exquisite picnic in the historic Kirstenbosch Gardens hosted by The Diamond Works to Shimansky’s ‘A Night of Art and Celebration’ at the Norval Foundation art museum, the exclusive agenda offers ample opportunity for buyers and exhibitors to organically connect. Other event sponsors include Spier Resort Management, GOLD Restaurant, Afrikoa Lux Chocolate, Terre Pausible wines, and African Hub. Exhibitors also include Healing Earth, Cape Island, Numuti Drinks, and Percy Koji Wines.

The event will also launch the highly anticipated annual Africa Travel Week Trends Report 2024, exploring the biggest shifts impacting luxury African travel like over-tourism, culinary experiences, agritourism, and more. This is a report like no other and one not to be missed.