ILTM Africa 2025 Elevates Continent’s Luxury Travel Profile with Record-Breaking Event

The 2025 edition of ILTM Africa, held at Cape Town’s Norval Foundation from April 6–8, solidified the continent’s rising stature in the global luxury travel industry, marking its most impactful gathering to date.

As the opening act of Africa Travel Week, the event facilitated over 1,700 pre-scheduled appointments a 25% increase from 2024 between African luxury travel providers and international advisors from 36 countries, sparking confirmed bookings and long-term collaborations.

Carol Weaving, Managing Director of RX Africa, hailed the event’s success, noting a 38% surge in exhibitors and 90% first-time buyer participation. “Africa’s luxury offerings are redefining transformative travel,” she said, emphasizing the curated experiences that blend cultural immersion with ethical practices. Delegates from 34 countries, including 13 new markets, explored bespoke itineraries ranging from vintage motorbike sidecar tours to conservation-focused art exhibitions, underscoring the sector’s innovation.

Hosted at the Norval Foundation, the event intertwined contemporary African art with its programming, fostering dialogues on identity and storytelling as pillars of modern luxury. Partnerships with the City of Cape Town and NVD Property enriched the venue’s ambiance, while eco-conscious vendors like What We Cherish and The Joinery highlighted sustainable tourism alternatives. A standout initiative, the Art for Conservation campaign, featured silent auctions of Leandri Erlank’s endangered wild dog artworks, with proceeds benefiting Painted Wolf Wines’ conservation efforts.

Sustainability extended beyond art, with RX Africa integrating eco-friendly practices into operations and product showcases. The event seamlessly transitioned into WTM Africa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, amplifying the continent’s diverse tourism appeal. “Cape Town’s capacity to host world-class events underscores Africa’s role as a premier destination,” Weaving added, linking ILTM’s success to broader market growth.

With luxury travel demand surging, ILTM Africa 2025 not only set attendance records but also reinforced the sector’s potential to drive meaningful cultural and environmental impact, positioning the continent at the forefront of global travel innovation.