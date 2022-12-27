“I’m committed to Hearts of Oak” – Gladson Awako

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako has expressed his commitment to the club after signing a one-year contract extension with the Accra-based side last week.

The contract extension by the 31-year-old ended rumors that he might leave the club by the end of the year.

The former Great Olympics man speaking in an interview said “I’m very much committed to this club, because it has helped me a lot and the only way I can reciprocate the gesture was to give my all under every situation so we can continue to make this great team proud and well projected”.

According to him, even though some key players of the club were on a national assignment with the Black Galaxies of Ghana, he was confident the team would still excel following the competence of their current coach, Slavko Matic.

He thanked the head coach for his continuous support, having seen much improvement in his career since his announcement.

“I thank Matic for his good support. Though he has been here for a short while, I have learnt a lot from him. I see my career has been rejuvenated within the short while I have played under the coach. He is such a great coach to work with”.

Awako thanked all Hearts of Oak supporters for their continuous support and urged them to keep on rallying behind the team as they target to win the Ghana Premier League and also defend their MTN FA Cup title for the third time in a row.

The Black Stars player would lead the Black Galaxies to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria, hoping for a successful tournament with the Ghanaian side.