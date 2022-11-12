I’m Ever Ready To Work With Enock Darko – Tony Kassano

Award-winning comedian Tony Kassano also known as Mr Foko has hinted that he is ever ready to share the same platform with Enock Darko also known as Watabombshell.

“I’m ever ready to feature Enock Darko in my comedy series. He is very talented and I think sharing the platform with him will be a dream come true”.

Tony Kassano also noted that Enock Darko is versatile when it comes to acting because he can fit all the roles movie directors will give him.

” Enoch is versatile and I can tell you that when it comes to comedy he is a gem. My doors are always open to share the same platform with him anytime the opportunity avail itself”.

Enock Darko, a product of TV3’s talented kids has gained weight in Nigeria.

He has worked with the likes of Pete Edochie, and Mr Ibu among other top Nollywood actors.

Tony Kassano is also working assiduously to catch the eye of many others