“I’m gradually adapting to the league” – Agyemang Badu

Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says he is gradually adapting to the intensity of the league, promising more good performances.

Agyemang-Badu won his first Man-of-the-Match in Great Olympics’ 1-0 win against King Faisal in week three of the betPawa Ghana Premier League last Saturday.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, the former Ghana international said he was delighted with his performance thus far as he gradually returns to full fitness.

”I think gradually my fitness level is going up and I’m adapting to the league and the pitches because it’s been over 13 years since I left for Europe.

”I am adapting to the physicality of the league, and I can say for the past three games, my strength is improving, but I think I would have to work harder.

”From the eighth to 10th match, you will see a different me and the aim is to help the team get a respectable position at the end of the season,”’ he said.

He praised his midfield partner, Razak Kasim, for helping him play better and hopes to add more experience to the team in coming matches.

Great Olympics, who are second on the league table with seven points, face Sarmatex in week four of the betPawa GPL on Sunday.