“I’m here to stay” – Mickey Lux says as he drops “Aye” single

Rising Afro-pop artiste, Mickey Lux is confident about a stellar career in the music industry as he drops a groundbreaking single titled “Aye”.

The BKC signee has been touted as one of the fast-rising music stars considering his amazing lyrical prowess.

The single starts off with Mickey Lux delivering some amazing vocals and the sound is a perfect mix of 90’s Highlife and Afro-pop, with some mind-boggling lyrics from the music sensation.

“I represent the new generation of music. My journey just began. I am “Mickey Lux” and I am here to stay, ” he said in a social media post.

The song is available across various streaming platforms including Spotify, Audiomack, Deezer, and Youtube.