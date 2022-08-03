I’m Here To Win Trophies With Kotoko – Steven Mukwala

Asante Kotoko new Striker Steven Mukwala has stated his intentions of winning laurels with the club.

The Ugandan International joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two year deal on a free transfer.

In his first interview with the club’s media, Mukwala opened up on his playing philosophy and ambitions.

“I want to thank the fans of might Kotoko for the beauty reception the gave me. I already feel at home in the last few days and I promise to repay their fate in me and promise to win more more laurels with the club,” he added

