Roselyn Ngissah

Last week Roselyn Ngissah shared a video in a regal style which triggered wild media speculation that she has tied the nuptial knot.

She has denied the report that she’s married.

The video was a shoot for FotoStore and the caption; “Thank you Jesus… it is sealed…” was to announce her one-year ambassadorial deal with the photo studio.Roselyn Ngissah Roselyn Ngissah

