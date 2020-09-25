Last week Roselyn Ngissah shared a video in a regal style which triggered wild media speculation that she has tied the nuptial knot.
She has denied the report that she’s married.
The video was a shoot for FotoStore and the caption; “Thank you Jesus… it is sealed…” was to announce her one-year ambassadorial deal with the photo studio.
