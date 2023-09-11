I’m politically experienced than my contenders – Bawumia 

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says his background places him above the other contenders for the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on November 4.

He said he had defended the party at crucial times and remains the most feared candidate and becoming a nightmare for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their Flagbearer.

Dr Bawumia said this when he was addressing over 648 delegates from Krachi East constituency at Dambai on his third day of campaign in the Oti Region.

He said his track record as running mate for the party four consecutive times, Vice President for two terms and his experience in the economic management performance of the country put him ahead in the flagbearership contest.

Dr Bawumia recounted a number of social interventions, including broadening tax revenue.

Dr Bawumia noted that a number of digital initiatives were undertaken which include designating the Ghana Card number as tax identification numbers, provision of digital address system, financial inclusion, and formalization of the processes of filing taxes.

Mobile money interoperability, he said, allowed the transfer of money from a customer of one telco to a customer of a different telco and also make payments from mobile money account into any bank account and clients could receive payments from any bank account into your mobile money account.

Dr Bawumia said on the issue of lack of unique identification of citizens, the biometric national ID cards by the government was addressing major issues.

He described Ghana’s property address system as unique because Ghana is the first country in Africa to implement a digital system in combination with house numbers and street names.

He said it is a superior address system and leapfrogs the addressing system that have been implemented and in use in many advanced countries.

Dr Bawumia urged the delegates of the party to give him the nod to lead the party to a third successive victory in the 2024 general election.