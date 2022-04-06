Sonnie Badu Tips Black Sherif For Grammy Award

Ghanaian international Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has predicted that considering Black Sherif’s momentum and astronomical rise in the music industry, it won’t be long before he grabs a Grammy Award which has eluded Ghanaian musicians historically.

Sonnie Badu made this comment following the euphoria that has greeted Black Sherif’s, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ song, which has even penetrated the Nigerian music space and topped charts in that domain. It is as a result of the frontier-breaking exploits the song has achieved that caused Sonnie Badu to praise Black Sherif for seamlessly entering the Nigerian music landscape.

In a post on Instagram, Sonnie Badu, who has had his sheer experience of entering the Nigerian music scene noted that “breaking through the borders of Nigeria with music is not a joke. I’ve been here for over 10 years and Nigeria is home for me when it comes to music”.

The internationally recognized musician averred that he is “very proud of Black Sherif”. According to him, the 21-year-old musician’s songs are “a breath of fresh air”.

Sonnie Badu then admonished Black Sherif to remain “humble and focused, come up with more bars, and stay clean. Hopefully, you can win a Grammy for Ghana music sometime in the future”.

After dishing out an incredible and stellar performance at the 3Music Awards night on March 26, when Black Sherif won 4 awards- his first awards ever- the applause and commendations he received from that day have not died down.

The consistent praise from many established Ghanaian and foreign artists keeps raining as Black Sherif’s song, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’, continues setting records since it was released less than a week ago.

Nigerians Want to Claim Black Sherif

Meanwhile, days after Black Sherif became the first Ghanaian to top Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100 Songs, Black Sherif hit another milestone by becoming the only Ghanaian in Audiomack’s top 5 most-streamed Hip-hop artistes of the week.

However, there’s a little drama that came with the good news as Audiomack listed the young chap as a Nigerian instead of Ghanaian when it shared the statistics on its official social media page.

The issue has generated intriguing debate online which was premised on a recent joke passed by some Nigerians online. Some Nigerians averred that they “want to steal Black Sherif” if Ghanaians don’t ‘hype’ him to reach greater heights like Burna Boy. According to them, Black Sherif’s talent is very remarkable. Nigerian freestyle King, Dandizzy, who was leading this agenda stated in a tweet that if “Ghanaians cannot handle and nurture Black Sherif’s amazing talent, we [Nigerians] are ready to swoop on him and make him our own”.

It is worth mentioning that Nigerian Grammy Award-winning musician, Burna Boy, has been instrumental in the success of Black Sherif’s music breakthrough in Nigeria. He featured on Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’. Even before Burna Boy collaborated on the song, he was seen singing it several times on different occasions. Burna Boy consistently performed the song on his recent European tour.