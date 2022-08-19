I’m ready for every challenge – Isaac Dogbe

Former WBO World Titlist Isaac “The Royal Storm” Dogboe has stated his alacrity to surmount every opposition that would confront him in his quest to reclaim World Championship glory.

The hard hitting fighter who hails from Anyako in the Volta Region of Ghana made this claim at a press conference on Thursday held at The African Regent Hotel, Accra.

The event which was well attended, featured members of the press and dignitaries like GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye, Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mike Tetteh ( Golden Mike) GBA Executive Member, Representatives of Niche Cocoa among others and was also used to outdoor a new commercial starring Isaac Dogboe who is also a brand ambassador for Niche Cocoa.

” I exemplify the virtue of coming back from a setback. That’s what I represent to the Ghanaian youth”, Dogboe said.

He further revealed that after his two consecutive losses to Navarette certain individuals close to him urged him to quit the sport. ” I had to persevere and rise from the dust to pursue greatness.

” I’m not known for picking and choosing my opponents. I fight whoever is presented to me.

Coming off a fresh win over tough contender Joet Gonzalez in July, The Royal Storm has his sight firmly set on another Championship berth.