Hip-life legend Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame has said he is the best male vocalist in the history of music in Ghana.

Prince Bright who has had a stellar music career spanning more than two decades is known for some nerve-racking choruses in numerous hit singles with “Oofeetsɔ” featuring Sarkodie being one of his top-shelve vocals.

According to Prince Bright, he believes in his talent of making good tunes and believes he had left an indelible mark on Ghanaian music with numerous hit songs over the past years.

“I think I am the best and among the finest vocalists to emerge from Ghana and when we mention names I know I can make the top five.

“I know what Ghanaian music fans want and I always try to serve them with something different that is why my choruses are always good and music lovers can attest to that,” he said in an interview with GNA Entertainment.

Prince Bright is currently promoting his new single “Pilla” which is readily across various digital streaming platforms. Herewith the streaming link: (https://lnk.to/CruxPrinceBright-Pilla).