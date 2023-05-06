I’m the number one supporter of the Black Stars in Jamaica – Paul Burke

Mr. Paul Burke of the People’s National Party, one of the most influential personalities in Jamaica says he is the number one fan of the Ghana Black Stars in Jamaica.

“I was sometimes jeered because I predicted that Ghana will win, and I believe the Black Stars have done well and enough to put the nation on the map.

He said Ghana has led the struggle to emancipation and sports, especially football which the Black Stars have qualified to the finals of the FIFA World Cup three times.

He expressed that he was jeered for supporting the Black Stars, who always rise to the occasion.

He said they chose Ghana because it is a point where strong Africans were forced and carried to the Caribbean.

Mr Burke who is in Ghana with his wife Angel Burke a Member of Parliament in the Jamaican Legislature are visiting the homeland on a mission to discuss possibilities of legalizing medicinal cannabis and encouraging child education.

They will also touch on tightening Ghana Jamaican ties in the fields of tourism, culture, business and sports.

He will also attend the wedding of his son to a Ghanaian lady at Mpese, Sowutuom in the Greater Accra region.

Madam Carol Davies – Pryce co founder of new initiative Jamaica Affairs with Roc factory was present to welcome the Burkes at the Kotoka International Airport together with chiefs and traditional leaders of Mpese and Sowutuom.