I’m The Only Messiah To Revive Ghana’s Economy From The Wilderness – Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and Leader for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Percival Kofi Akpaloo has announced that he has what it takes to salvage Ghana from the existing repercussions of the failures of both past and present governments.

The firebrand politician has described himself as Ghana’s soon coming Messiah, defending that, the key to the nation’s much expected emancipation from economic crisis is deeply seated in the vision and policies of his party.

He told Kingdom FM that all traditional political parties (NPP and NDC) have failed Ghanaians, assuring that the economy of Ghana will stabilize and witness an impressive face-lift when his party assumes governance.

“I have good plans for this country…they are solid and life-changing policies and please mark my words, I am Ghana’s soon-coming political Messiah”.

He shared some of the core messages of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) going into the 2024 elections which includes;Introduction and payment of monthly “Child Benefit”

Introduction and payment of monthly “unemployment Benefit”

Make “University education free”,Setting up a “USD 10 Billion Jobs Fund” to provide capital for young Ghanaians to start their own business.

He also indicated the need to regularize “Galamsey” and Small-Scale mining,

S H.S graduates to do 1 year “National Service” which will include 6 months Military Service, fix all Roads in Ghana in our first term, build and provide affordable housing and rental accommodation nationwide among others.