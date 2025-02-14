“I’m Tired of This”: Murder Suspect Sexy Dondon Breaks Down in Court

Daniel Asiedu, widely known as “Sexy Dondon,” the prime suspect in the 2016 murder of Abuakwa North MP J.B. Danquah Adu, broke down in tears during a court hearing on Wednesday, lamenting the prolonged legal process and declaring his innocence.

Appearing before Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie at the Criminal Court Five division of the High Court, Asiedu expressed frustration over the nine-year-long trial, stating, “The court system in Ghana is not fair.” His emotional outburst momentarily disrupted proceedings, prompting the judge to calm him before the hearing could begin.

Asiedu, a trader, is set to face a retrial after a seven-member jury delivered a split 4-3 verdict on December 4, 2024, failing to reach a unanimous decision on charges of robbery and murder. The case has been adjourned to February 25, 2025, to allow for the empanelment of a new jury.

Defense counsel Sophia Armstrong, representing Asiedu, informed the court that her team plans to file a bail application, though it has not yet been submitted. Yvonne Yaache-Adomako, standing in for Principal State Attorney Sefakor Batse, indicated the prosecution’s readiness to proceed with the trial once jurors are available.

The case dates back to February 9, 2016, when J.B. Danquah Adu was brutally murdered at his Shiashie residence near East Legon in Accra. Asiedu was arrested shortly after and has been in custody since, maintaining his innocence throughout the trial.

The retrial order has reignited public interest in the high-profile case, which has been marred by delays and legal complexities. Asiedu’s emotional plea highlights the toll of the protracted proceedings, raising questions about the efficiency of Ghana’s judicial system in handling such sensitive cases.

For now, the court’s focus remains on ensuring a fair trial, while Asiedu’s defense team prepares to argue for his release on bail. As the case drags into its tenth year, many are left wondering whether justice for the late MP will ever be served.