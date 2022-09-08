IMaH Calls On Public To Join Them Celebrate 5 Years Of Excellent Healthcare

The International Maritime Hospital, the ultramodern one-stop-shop for healthcare, situated in Tema, turns 5 years this year, and as such Management is calling on the general public to join them in exciting and healthy activities as they mark this milestone.

The hospital has outlined a number of activities spanning Saturday September 10, 2022 through to Friday September 16, 2022, under the theme “5 years of excellent healthcare poised on mandate delivery.”

On Saturday, September 10 at 6:30am, the hospital is inviting the public to join them in a float within the Tema Metropolis. Afterwards, fun games and a football tournament will be held at the Tema Sports Stadium.

On that same day, at the Tema Sports Stadium in Tema Community 1, there will be a medical screening exercise for common health conditions and this is open to the general public.

On Monday, September 12, another medical screening as well as a blood donation exercise will be held at the hospital’s premises in Tema Community 3.

On Tuesday, September 13, there will be a grand durbar at the frontcourt of IMaH where various dignitaries such as the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah will participate as the Special guest of honour.

Speaking to the public on the Eye on Port program, the Strategy and Business Development Manager at the International Maritime Hospital, Yvonne Philips intimated that the hospital is keen on contributing to a healthy community hence the free medical screenings.

“We want to give to the public. All you have to do is walk there and our screening team will check you thoroughly and advise if there is the need for further medical care. We are also extending invitation to the public to come and donate blood to help save lives,” she said.

“At our grand durbar we will walk the public through our history, the state of affairs at the hospital and our future aspirations,” she added.

She indicated that from Wednesday to Friday following the durbar, the hospital will engage in internal events expected to boost harmony, staff morale, and strengthen inter-departmental bonds.

Also speaking on Eye on Port, Family Physician Specialist at the hospital, Dr. Yaa Akyaa Boateng emphasized that IMaH serves the entirety of the public as opposed to the misconception that the hospital only caters for port workers.

She said IMaH over the years has lived up to its “one-stop-shop” name making it the preferred hospital of choice for many.

Dr. Yaa Akyaa Boateng said the hospital delivers major surgeries that are often avoided by most health facilities such as neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery.

She said its flagship imagery department is among the best in the country.

“It is a one-stop-shop for anything imagery. X-ray, MRI, CT scan, Dental x-rays among others. Our 4-tesla MRI machine cannot be compared with any other in the country.”

“We would also want to tout our Cath lab. Most people consider heart attacks a death sentence. We have the facilities where you do have a heart attack, and you come in early we can relieve the blockage. This Cath Lab does a whole lot of other things heart related such as Angioplasty, imagery of arteries, among others. Not too many hospitals can boast of having this,” Dr. Boateng continued.

She indicated that IMaH is very committed to saving lives and as such ensures that its accident and emergency centre is always alert and prepared to serve patients.

She also recounted the hospital’s contribution to the nation’s fight against COVID.

“I count myself blessed to be part of IMaH, because at the time COVID struck, IMaH came through strongly and offered major services in the line of COVID. During the pandemic, you will find a lot of people struggling to find a facility to accommodate them. We ensured to convert sections of our general wards into COVID wards just so we could admit more people and relieve the nation’s burden. We are very happy we could help when the country needed us.”

The International Maritime Hospital was built and opened in 2017 by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to serve as a tertiary health care center for the maritime and shipping community, as well as the general public in Ghana and beyond.