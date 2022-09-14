IMaH Embarks On Float, Fun Activities To Mark 5thanniversary

The International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) has embarked on a float through some principal streets in Tema as part of its 5thanniversary celebration.

The celebration is under the theme, celebrating 5years of excellent healthcare poised on mandate delivery.

The event saw staff of IMaH distribute fliers to the general public and also engage them on the need to take their health issues seriously.

After the float, participants converged at the Tema Sports stadium where some fun game activities took place. A blood donation and health screening exercise followed the games.

The Head of Imaging Department at IMaH, Dr. Becky Appiah said the anniversary activities are geared towards fostering a cordial relationship between the public and hospital.

“IMaH has been around for 5years and we have never embarked on anything as grand as this. We wanted to come out for the community to get to know that we are there for them and also know the services that we offer through the fostering of cordial relationship,” she said.

She said the facility will continue to deliver quality health services to its clients.

“We are here to offer the community nothing but the best of clinical service. At IMaH we put our clients first so we want them to know that it’s going to be different from what everybody is used to. We are offering something entirely different and new in Ghana which is putting the customer first,” she averred.