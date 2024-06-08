Imam Encourages Muslims to Celebrate Eid-ul-Adha Mindfully

Malam Abdul Rakib Abubakar, an Imam at the Ashaiman Newtown Junction Mosque, has urged Muslims to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival within their means, especially within the present challenging economic period.

Imam Abubakar, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said this was to practice restraint and avoid excessive expenditure as aligned with the principles of Islam, which advocated for balanced living and consideration for others’ welfare.

Imam Abubakar said the call to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha within budget served not only as a practical directive but also as a spiritual reminder to prioritise gratitude, generosity, and solidarity amidst challenging economic circumstances.

He said Eid-ul-Adha traditionally observed with the symbolic sacrifice of animals such as a lamb, goat, cow, or camel, could be celebrated modestly.

He stated that the sacrifice symbolised devotion and obedience to Allah with the meat often distributed among family, friends, and the less privileged, as a gesture of generosity and communal unity.

He encouraged Muslims to uphold the values of humility, generosity, and social responsibility, enriching the essence of Eid-ul-Adha for themselves and their communities.