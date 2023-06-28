Imam shares knowledge on Eid al-Adha 

Muslims in Ghana are commemorating Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, which takes place on the final day of the Hajj pilgrimage, which is the fifth pillar of Islam.



The festival observed across the globe, which usually lasts between three to four days, begins on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijja, in the last month of the Muslim lunar calendar, which also falls at the time of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

Ustaz Abdul Rafiu Abass, an Imam, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Eid al-Adha was traditionally observed by those with the means to do so on its first day, with the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb, goat, cow, camel, or other animal permitted by the religion for consumption.

“That is then divided into three folds to be shared equally among family, friends, and the needy,” he said.

Ustaz Abass explained that before the animal was sacrificed, four intentions must be made and they were: the intention of continuing the command of God to Prophet Abraham; thanksgiving to God for the blessings He has bestowed upon His creation; making the impoverished happy by donating a portion of the sacrifice; and giving the family joy by serving them the sacrifice’s meat.

He noted that the Islamic scholars had recommended the lamb over other animals for the sacrifice because, the Holy Qur’an, made a pointed reference to the lamb as a substitute for Abraham’s son, to commemorate the command of Allah.

He said the skin of the animals should not be eaten, but be reserved for use as prayer mats, stressing that it was a practice that was fading out but must be sustained to follow the true tradition.

On Eid al-Adha, which marks the final day of the hajj pilgrimage, Muslims often attend Mosques, pray communally, give to charity, and meet with family and friends to exchange gifts.

The Imam urged Muslims to consider the purpose of the sacrifice: “One of Abraham’s main tribulations was to accept Allah’s command to kill his only son. Upon hearing this command, he prepared to submit to Allah’s will.

However, when he was all set to do it, Allah revealed to him that his “sacrifice” had already been fulfilled. He had demonstrated that his love for his Lord exceeded all others and that he would sacrifice his own life or the lives of those he loved to please the Almighty,” he added.

Ustaz Abass said believers must be ready to make personal sacrifices in order to stay on the path of God, which is where the symbolism lies in the festival.

He encouraged celebrants to make modest sacrifices by giving out cherished possessions as sincere Muslims, while describing a true believer as one who entirely submits to the Lord and was prepared to obey God’s instructions wholeheartedly and obediently.