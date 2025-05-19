IMANI Advocates Transparency Model Over ECG Privatization

The IMANI Center for Policy and Education has proposed an alternative governance model for Ghana’s Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as the government considers private sector participation to address the utility’s financial challenges.

IMANI President Franklin Cudjoe outlined the RESET (Revitalising the Economy through Stewardship & Ethical Transformation) framework in response to Energy Minister Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor’s warning about impending fuel shortages for power generation.

Cudjoe’s proposal emphasizes radical transparency and public accountability measures rather than privatization. “Power is the lifeblood of any 24-hour economy,” he stated, acknowledging ECG’s legacy debts while arguing for systemic reforms. The RESET model mandates bi-weekly public townhalls, open data disclosure, and citizen monitoring mechanisms to improve ECG’s operational efficiency.

The initiative comes as Ghana’s energy sector faces recurring financial instability, with the current administration seeking sustainable solutions. IMANI’s framework aims to strengthen existing governance structures through enhanced stakeholder engagement and performance tracking, with measurable outcomes expected within six months of implementation.

Ghana’s power sector has undergone multiple reforms since 1997, yet challenges persist in financial management and service delivery. The RESET proposal refocuses the debate on accountability mechanisms rather than ownership changes, offering an alternative approach to addressing the sector’s structural issues.