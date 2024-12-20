IMANI Africa Founder Accuses Akufo-Addo Administration of Plotting to Oust IGP Dampare Over Election Integrity

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founder of IMANI Africa, has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of attempting to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, over his stance against alleged election rigging during the 2024 general elections.

Cudjoe claims that the IGP’s opposition to election manipulation efforts is the primary reason behind the rumored plot to dismiss him.

In a Facebook post, Cudjoe questioned what crime IGP Dampare could have committed to warrant such treatment, stating that reliable intelligence suggested the IGP was being harassed and threatened with removal for standing firm on ensuring free and fair elections.

“We have very reliable intelligence that the current IGP is being harassed and threatened with removal from office by the Akufo-Addo administration before they leave office. His crime? For standing up for peaceful and transparent elections,” Cudjoe wrote. “He denied the government the opportunity to put in motion election rigging machinery that had been planned for previous by-elections and the recent one they lost.”

Cudjoe further claimed that elements within the government, in collaboration with the Electoral Commission, were now pressuring election security services to assist in the re-collation of results in constituencies they believe they had won. However, he commended the Electoral Security Services for rejecting the Electoral Commission’s alleged request to manipulate the electoral results.

“Thankfully, the Electoral Security Services have flatly denied the EC its request to help rig the clear mandate that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been given,” he said.

In his post, Cudjoe expressed concern over what he described as a dangerous attack on Ghana’s democracy, accusing government elements of attempting to undermine the election results. He warned that should the administration succeed in removing Dampare and installing a more compliant figure, they would bear responsibility for the consequences.

“It is shameful that elements of this government are misbehaving and putting our democracy in great danger. They are mistaken, and should they dare remove the IGP and install their puppets to grant the rigging-minded and pliant EC to overturn the will of the people in the 9 constituencies, they will be responsible for what happens to them,” Cudjoe asserted. “I sincerely hope that President-elect John Dramani Mahama, the NDC, and all civilized Ghanaians will rise to the occasion and deal with these miscreants.”