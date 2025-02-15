IMANI Africa President Accuses Former Ghanaian Finance Minister of Neglect Amid Corruption Probe

Franklin Cudjoe, founder and president of the influential policy think tank IMANI Africa, has launched a scathing critique against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, labeling him “heartless and careless” for allegedly prioritizing the controversial National Cathedral project over critical healthcare infrastructure.

The rebuke follows an announcement by Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) declaring Ofori-Atta a fugitive after he failed to cooperate with a corruption investigation linked to his tenure.

In a sharply worded social media post, Cudjoe argued that Ofori-Atta’s decision to channel an estimated $58 million in public funds into the stalled National Cathedral—a pet project of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration—represented a gross misallocation of resources. “Had he invested even a fraction of that money into building modern hospitals, he wouldn’t need to flee Ghana for medical care in the United States,” Cudjoe wrote. “Instead, he plundered state funds for a needless pit dubbed a ‘cathedral,’ while ordinary Ghanaians struggle with inadequate health facilities.”

The OSP’s warrant for Ofori-Atta, issued last week, centers on allegations of financial misconduct, though specifics remain undisclosed. Critics have long questioned the cathedral’s funding, which relied heavily on taxpayer money despite initial promises of private donations. The project, touted as a national interdenominational sanctuary, has faced delays, cost overruns, and public backlash, with only a fraction of its structure completed.

Cudjoe’s remarks tap into broader frustration over Ghana’s healthcare gaps, exacerbated by reports of high-ranking officials seeking medical treatment abroad. “This isn’t just about corruption—it’s about priorities,” he added. “While politicians jet off to foreign hospitals, our mothers and children queue for hours in understaffed clinics. That $58 million could have saved lives.”

The former finance minister, a cousin of President Akufo-Addo, has yet to publicly address the fugitive declaration or Cudjoe’s accusations. His allies have previously defended the cathedral as a “national legacy,” but the optics of his overseas medical trips amid the probe have fueled public outrage.

Political analysts suggest the case underscores deepening accountability concerns in Ghana. “When leaders invest in vanity projects over basic needs, it erodes trust,” said governance expert Dr. Esther Owusu. “Ghanaians are tired of symbolism. They want solutions—hospitals, jobs, electricity—not empty monuments.”

As the OSP intensifies its probe, many see this moment as a litmus test for Ghana’s anti-corruption frameworks. For Ofori-Atta, the fallout may hinge on whether he returns to face scrutiny—and whether the “cathedral versus clinics” debate ignites lasting reforms.