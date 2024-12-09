IMANI Africa President Demands Accountability from Communications Minister Over KELNIGVG Deal

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, has called for immediate accountability from Ghana’s Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu, over the controversial KELNIGVG deal.

In a series of posts on social media, Cudjoe expressed his dissatisfaction with the agreement, alleging that the government has lost significant funds to a project that he claims has yielded little to no results.

Cudjoe highlighted the fact that KELNIGVG, a company tasked with monitoring telecom revenue, was reportedly awarded close to $126 million (about GHS 2 billion) despite what he describes as a lack of tangible work. The deal, signed in 2018, commits the government to pay KELNIGVG $1.5 million monthly until 2028. According to Cudjoe, the deal has not delivered on its promises to identify telecom companies accused of revenue theft, a central justification for the project’s inception.

“My dearest Ursula, can you share with me a single report showing telecom companies had stolen revenues due to the state?” Cudjoe asked in his post. He also demanded clarity on how the government could recover the funds that he believes were improperly spent on the KELNIGVG initiative.

Cudjoe’s strong words are aimed at holding those in power accountable, even before a potential transition to the administration of former President John Dramani Mahama. He concluded his posts by sarcastically suggesting that if Ursula Owusu could clarify how to recover the lost money, the matter might be considered for further discussion.