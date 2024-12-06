IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe Lobbies for Role in Mahama’s Proposed Anti-Corruption Initiative

Franklin Cudjoe, President of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, has expressed his enthusiasm for former President John Dramani Mahama’s proposed anti-corruption initiative, Operation-Recover-All-Loot (ORAL), and has even lobbied for a role in leading the program if Mahama wins the 2024 elections.

In a social media post, Cudjoe stated, “I kinda love Operation Recover All Loot. Wouldn’t mind being made a Chief Hunter of the Loot.😇 The list is comprehensive!” His comments reflect his strong support for Mahama’s ambitious plan to recover stolen state funds and assets, which Cudjoe believes could restore public trust and promote accountability within the government.

Mahama, the 2024 presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to implement ORAL if elected, aiming to address the widespread corruption that has undermined public institutions. The initiative is designed to track down and recover misappropriated funds and assets, with a focus on transparency and justice.

The ORAL campaign is seen as a significant step toward restoring fiscal discipline and integrity in Ghana’s government, responding to the growing public demand for ethical leadership. By launching this initiative, Mahama aims to ensure that those responsible for illicit enrichment are held accountable, marking a pivotal moment in Ghana’s political landscape.