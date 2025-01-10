IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe Supports Mahama’s Decision to Cut Costs

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, has expressed his support for President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to halt the printing of presidential portraits as part of cost-cutting measures. Cudjoe praised the move as a step in the right direction, highlighting the need for prudent financial management in Ghana’s current economic crisis.

Cudjoe’s comments came after a statement from the Presidency’s Communication Directorate clarified that no individual or company would be contracted to print the President’s portrait, reflecting efforts to save costs. The initiative is seen as a small but significant step toward fiscal responsibility, which Cudjoe believes could pave the way for Mahama’s success.

In a social media post, Cudjoe praised Mahama’s decision, stating, “The little things matter!! John Dramani Mahama, if you continue this way, some of us will make sure you succeed—it is the last chance we have for a proper turnaround else we will all have to wait until the day of resurrection.”

This endorsement from the policy think tank leader signals his optimism about the President’s ability to make positive changes in the country, particularly if he maintains a focus on cost-saving and efficient governance.