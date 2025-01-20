IMANI Africa President Urges Transparency Over Mahama’s Use of Private Jet

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, has called on Felix Ofosu Kwakye to provide further clarification regarding the cost of John Dramani Mahama’s recent travels aboard his brother’s private jet.

Cudjoe questioned whether the expenses associated with the trip had been classified as a gift to the state, stressing the importance of transparency in such matters.

Cudjoe’s concerns were rooted in the belief that the people of Ghana deserve clarity about the financial aspects of the trip. He raised a valid point about the need for accountability, noting that the public deserves to know whether such costs were properly declared. “We need to understand if the cost of these travels was considered a gift to the state and if it was declared as such,” he said, urging a level of openness that would reassure the public.

Drawing a parallel to previous government actions, Cudjoe pointed to the example of Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s former finance minister under the ruling NPP administration. Ofori-Atta had made the claim that he did not receive a salary for his role, which was widely accepted at the time. Cudjoe, however, suggested that the nation should have questioned such claims, given the eventual economic collapse that followed. “A finance minister under the recently overwhelmingly retired NPP government told us he was not receiving a salary, we believed him, and look where it ended us — a debt iceberg, ‘pickpocketing’ miserly savings of innocent and defenceless citizens in the name of debt exchange and the coup de grâce, junk-rated economy,” Cudjoe remarked, pointing to the financial mess that unfolded.

The IMANI Africa leader’s comments underscore the broader concerns surrounding governance and public trust. He argued that to restore confidence and ensure that the people of Ghana can rest easy, the government must clarify whether the trips on the private jet were appropriately documented and disclosed. “If everything is above board, there should be no hesitation in providing the necessary details,” Cudjoe said.

Cudjoe’s call for greater transparency is part of a larger conversation about accountability in governance, particularly regarding the personal expenses of public figures. In a time when the country is already grappling with economic challenges, ensuring that all financial matters are disclosed and explained could go a long way in maintaining public trust. The government’s response to such concerns could set a precedent for how future administrations handle issues of transparency and accountability in the use of state and personal resources.

Read His Post Below

I understand President John Dramani Mahama recently travelled to the Gambia and Senegal on his brother’s private jet. The Acting spokesman for the president, Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, explained that the visit was at no cost the taxpayer, and l choose to believe it given the president’s brother is a generous man and has done some public good in the past with his own money.

However, can Hon.Kwakye Ofosu tell us if the cost of this visit was classified as a gift to the state and declared, given that the president’s brother is a private citizen? As you are well aware, not long ago, a finance minister under the recently overwhelmingly retired NPP government told us he was not receiving salary, we believed him and look where it ended us- a debt iceberg, ‘pickpocketing’ miserly savings of innocent and defenceless citizens in the name of debt exchange and the coup de grâce, junk-rated economy.

In other news the president’s ministerial nominees for critical sectors continue to be great. Tomorrow, we should be thrilled by their experience and maturity in their responses at the confirmation hearings or vetting when the nominees for Agriculture, Roads and Transport and Education appear before the appointments committee in Parliament.

Hopefully, the questions would be rigorous as part of what IMANI fellow, Mr Ato Coleman describes as “screening methodologies beyond political links.” Ato believes “we need a more robust performance management system that transparently shows that objectives & outputs& outcomes that our ministers & teams are delivering, what the KPIs are, and how we track progress.”. I agree.