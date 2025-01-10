IMANI Africa’s Franklin Cudjoe Welcomes Ato Forson’s Appointment as Finance Minister

Franklin Cudjoe, founder of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, has expressed strong support for Cassiel Ato Forson’s appointment as Ghana’s Finance Minister, calling it a “sensible” decision.

In a Facebook post, Cudjoe praised Forson for his qualifications, emphasizing that unlike some others in the industry, Forson is not an “overhyped investment banker” focused on personal interests. He also appreciated Forson’s clear understanding of the nation’s financial needs, contrasting him with previous leadership, particularly criticizing the handling of the Agyapa deal.

Cudjoe shared his positive personal experience working with Forson in April 2024, when they discussed strategies to address Ghana’s economic challenges. He highlighted Forson’s commitment and capability, particularly his role in the Financial and Economic Resilience in Ghana (FERG) programme, which aims to address Ghana’s fiscal instability.

He ended his post by offering his full support for Forson and expressing confidence in his ability to strengthen Ghana’s economic governance.