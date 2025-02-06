IMANI Africa’s Kofi Bentil Criticizes Ghana’s “Predatory Elite” for Exploiting the System

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa, a prominent policy think tank, has voiced strong criticism of Ghana’s political and economic elite, describing them as “predatory” and self-serving.

Bentil argues that these elites exploit the nation’s systems for personal gain rather than working to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. His comments came in response to a recent parliamentary incident involving former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, who attempted to expose alleged “state capture” by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government before 2016.

During the parliamentary session, Nitiwul’s revelations were repeatedly interrupted by members of the current majority, who muted his microphone to prevent him from speaking. This move, widely seen as an attempt to suppress transparency, sparked outrage among observers. Bentil, reacting to the incident, expressed frustration over what he perceives as a systemic issue in Ghana’s governance.

“This is what I mean when I say we have a predatory elite,” Bentil wrote in a social media post. “I pray for the day when we will get leaders who truly want to serve and lead for our common good and not just their poverty alleviation.” His statement resonated with many Ghanaians who have grown weary of corruption and self-interest among the political class.

Bernard Ahiafor, a member of the majority in Parliament, defended the decision to silence Nitiwul, arguing that such sensitive matters should not be discussed in public. “We cannot be seen washing our dirty linen in public,” Ahiafor stated, suggesting that internal resolutions are more appropriate for addressing such issues. However, critics like Bentil view this as a tactic to shield wrongdoing and maintain the status quo.

The incident has reignited debates about accountability and transparency in Ghana’s political system. Bentil’s characterization of the elite as “predatory” reflects a broader sentiment that those in power often prioritize personal enrichment over national development. His call for leaders who genuinely serve the public good underscores the urgent need for systemic change in a country where many still struggle with poverty and inequality.

As Ghana continues to grapple with these challenges, voices like Bentil’s serve as a reminder that true progress requires leaders who are accountable, transparent, and committed to the welfare of all citizens, not just a privileged few.