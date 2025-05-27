A recent analysis by Ghana’s IMANI Center for Policy & Education highlights critical governance challenges in national security operations, urban planning, flood management, and democratic accountability, urging systemic reforms to address escalating risks.

The report, drawing from rigorous scrutiny of public policies and media trends, underscores the need for transparency, infrastructure investment, and inclusive governance to sustain Ghana’s developmental progress.

Ghana’s National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) faces mounting criticism over high-profile security operations, including raids on residences of opposition figures such as former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and NPP Chairman Wontumi. While legally justified, the militarized tactics and sensationalist media coverage—using terms like “raid” and “siege”—risk perceptions of political bias, eroding public trust. The IMANI report contrasts this with neutral terms like “search” employed in Western contexts, advocating for impartial enforcement and balanced reporting to curb polarization.

Accra’s urban decongestion efforts, intended to restore order, have inadvertently displaced informal traders vital to the city’s economy. The report warns that evictions without alternative trading zones threaten livelihoods and economic vibrancy, citing successful models in New York and London where designated vending areas harmonize commerce with urban mobility. Recommendations include participatory planning and infrastructure upgrades to sustain both order and economic activity.

Recurrent flooding in Accra, exacerbated by outdated drainage systems and illegal construction on waterways, remains a dire challenge. The IMANI analysis attributes recent fatalities and economic losses to poor waste management and inadequate infrastructure, urging modernization akin to Tokyo’s underground sewage networks and London’s sustainable drainage systems. Strict zoning enforcement and community education are emphasized to mitigate future crises.

Ghana’s opposition parties, particularly the NPP after its 2024 electoral defeat, are urged to revitalize their role in safeguarding democracy. The report calls for grassroots engagement, policy innovation, and digital outreach to rebuild credibility. Coalition-building among smaller parties and internal reforms are proposed to strengthen accountability and counterbalance the NDC-led government.

The IMANI report concludes with actionable recommendations: independent oversight for security operations, inclusive urban planning, drainage infrastructure investment, and opposition-led democratic renewal. These measures aim to address systemic gaps while reinforcing Ghana’s resilience against urbanization pressures and political fragmentation.

Ghana’s governance challenges reflect broader struggles to align institutional efficacy with democratic ideals. As urbanization and climate risks intensify, equitable policies and participatory frameworks become vital to bridging socio-economic divides and sustaining public trust.