Imax And Sponsors of De-Luxy Professional Boxing League Hailed For Contribution to Ghana Boxing

With just two Fight Nights to climax the first edition of the 2022 exciting De-Luxy Professional Boxing League, the companies and sponsors backing the event have been commended for their contribution to the promotion and development of Ghana Boxing.

The event is organized by Imax Media Promotions and sponsored by Imax Electronics, Max Buy, Techno, TCL Niche Cocoa, De-Luxy Paint and Renault.

TT Brothers and Eddys Pizza have also been supporting with refreshments for patrons and special guests.

The inventive professional league is the first of its kind in the world, credit to veteran ring official, Mr. D.A. Annan for his calculated parings, results and presence.

The Bell Man has always been unnoticed but he plays a vital role in staging boxing bouts, not to talk about the Card Girl, Referees, Judges, Medical Doctor. Ring Announcer, Match Makers, Coaches, Artiste on the show and the Promoters.

All these personalities including the media have been commended by Yours Truly for contributing to the production of quality TV Show by Imax Media Productions.

There are only two fight nights remaining and now is the period for the league leaders to keep their focus, while other contenders work hard and the fallen gyms rising up.

Already some exciting parings have been pegged for the last fight night of season one of the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League.

On the entertainment from, many stars want to feature on the bills, but the time for the production is an issue, and after the first edition, recommendations would be made for improvement like increasing the number of rounds and charging of gate fees and step up in security.