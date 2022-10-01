Imax Media Promotions Presents De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight 14

Fight Night 14 of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League takes place at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Featuring are exciting bouts: Aminu Quarshie of Attoh Quarshie will face Ernest Ampah of Akotoku Boxing Academy in a Welterweight clash.

Enoch Tetteh of Sonia Gym will meet David Tagoe of Wisdom Gym in a Super Bantamweight bout.

Prince Arhin of Sea View will square up with James Lamptey of Palm Springs in a Super Welterweight contest, while Mohammed Fuseini of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation faces Jerry Klutei Robertson.

Eric Quarm of Fit Square will clash with Bernard Ankrah of Black Panthers Gym.

The clash of the night should be between Charles Tetteh of Panix Gym against Michael Tagoe of Seconds Out.

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League is sponsored by lmax Electronics, Max Buy, TCL Techno and Renault.

It is telecasted live on Max TV and Max Radio.