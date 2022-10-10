Imax Media Promotions Promise To Equip Boxing Gyms

Mr. Ernest Arday, Head of Media at Imax Media Promotions has disclosed that his outfit, organisers of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League will support the various boxing gyms in Accra by presenting them with equipment.

Officials of Imax Media Group Promotions and the Ghana Boxing Authority visited and interact with some boxing gymnasiums Accra last week.

He said Imax Promotions is a new entrant into boxing, and they are poised to offer immense contribution and support to elevate boxing in Ghana in order to produce world champions.

He stated that they were ready to collaborate with major stakeholders to realize amelioration in the lives of individuals whose lives revolve around boxing and wouldn’t relent in that regard.

The gyms visited include: Attoh Quarshie, Will Power, Jamestown,Sea View, Discipline, Wisdom, Charles Quartey.

Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority charged the gyms and stakeholders to work together to ensure sustained development in the sport.

Mr. Solomon Ofori Manu, Acting General Secretary of the GBA, Percy Oblitei Commey of the GBA Technical Directorate and Sam Opoku Amoah (Nana Gold), Member of the GBA media committee were part of the team that toured the gyms.

The coaches of the gyms mentioned some of the challenges they were facing, which the touring team pledged to solve to save Ghana Boxing.