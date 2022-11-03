Imax Media Promotions Recalibrated Tickets System For De-Luxy Professional Boxing League

As part of efforts to sustain and maintain the smooth running of the ongoing De-luxy Professional Boxing League, Imax Media Promotions in collaboration with Ghana Boxing Authority has recalibrated the ticketing system for the betterment of all stakeholders and shareholders of the sport.

Boxing is a sport with long history of huge fan base and ticket prices for boxing have long been some of the most prized in the sporting world.

Imax Media Promotions and GBA have agreed to start selling tickets at the main entrance of the Bukom Boxing Arena and later consider purchasing of tickets online.

Three tickets categories have been introduced beginning from week 17 on Saturday November 12th, which are as follow:

1. GHC 50.00-Ring Side

2. GHC 30.00-Down stairs

3. GHC 10.00-Up stairs

Another popular method of paying to watch a boxing match is through Pay-Per-View (PPV).Imax Media Promotions is looking forward to consider this method for the benefit of those who prefer to watch the boxing league fight via this method.

The public is been assured of effective security network.

Fans coming to the boxing arena should expect thorough security checks at the main entrance and must be aware of the installation of CC-TV cameras to check individuals or groups fomenting violence, hooliganism and vandalism.

Introduction of the boxing league is simply to reshape the thoughts and vision of juvenile, amateur and professional boxing in Ghana, to assist stakeholders especially coaches, boxers and gyms to revamp their missions in boxing as they aim at churning out world champions.

Boxing is a noble art of self-defense that requires discipline, patience and effective communication.

Signed

Abraham Kotei Neequaye (GBA President)