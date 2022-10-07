Imax Media Promotions Sign John Quaye, Charles Tetteh and Michael Ansah

John Quaye aka the Magic Man, a Featherweight/ Super Featherweight boxer who was discovered in the De-luxy Professional Boxing League has been signed by Imax Media Promotions.

The contract lasts for three years and Quaye (10-5-4-1)who trains at the Jamestown Boxing Gym under coaches Randy and Nuhu as well as Yussif Mubarak Mubarak will have to up his game. He is supposed to engage in at least four bouts next season under the new management.

“Congratulations to me and myself, this is beyond excitement as I announce that I have signed a contract with Max TV to be an official Imax Boxing athlete, I am very grateful for this opportunity and for those of you who have been riding with me. Let’s get it” said the Magic Man.

His special aide and advisor, Yussif Mubarak observed that the contract is a dream come through and true, because every boxer aims at landing a business that would propel him to greater heights and become a champion.

Coach Randy is also happy as most of their problems would be solved and it may affect other members of the gym. He thanked the new management.

Mr. Fadi Tattal, director of Imax Media Promotions is heading the new Management / Promotions Syndicate which includes Mr. Ernest Arday, and Ace sports broadcaster Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, head of sports at Max TV.

Two other boxers, Charles Tetteh of Panix Gym and Michael Ansah aka One Bullet were also signed by Imax Media Promotions.

Some officials of the GBA including the President, Mr. Abraham Neequaye were at the signing ceremony .