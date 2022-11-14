Imbibe Quranic principles in Muslim youth – Imams urged

Muslim leaders and Chief Imams have been urged to interpret the Quran and imbibe godly principles in the Muslim youth to strengthen peace and social cohesion in Zongo communities.

Alhaji Suallah Abdallah Quandah, the Bono Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC) gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a “Peace Building and Management” training workshop for Muslim leaders and Chief Imams in Sunyani.

The Ghana Muslim Mission in collaboration with the NPC organised the two-day workshop on the theme “Enhancing the Capacities of Imams on Leadership, Peace Building and Conflict Management for Effective Services Delivery” and attended by about 100 Muslim leaders drawn from the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

Alhaji Quandah said the role of Imams was not only to lead prayers, but also to help sharpen the lives of the Muslim youth.

He indicated Muslim leaders, Imams and scholars played essential role in ensuring proper upbringing and development of the Muslim youth, saying “our lives must mirror the Quran to be able to influence the younger generation positively”.

He highlighted the importance for Imams to contribute to national development by engaging in the nation’s socio-political and economic discourse in helping to find solutions to national problems.

Participants were taken through topics such as “The Fear of Allah in Salat”, “Quran and the Muslim” and “Peace Building and Conflict Management and Leadership in Islam”.