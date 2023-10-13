IMC OF Ghana Table Tennis Association is Operating illegally – NSA Capo

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Professor Peter Twumasi has asked all stakeholders to ignore a group calling itself the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).

He made the disclosure at a meeting with the executives of the association on Tuesday, 10th October, 2023 at his office at the Accra sports Stadium.

Professor Peter Twumasi has stated categorically that the NSA does not recognise the IMC.

He made it known that the law mandates the NSA to recognise only one governing body, and that is the Ghana Table Tennis Association and its executives to handle table tennis activities and promote table tennis in the country.

He charged the GTTA to go ahead and complete its regional reorganisation and ensure that all associated bodies meet its requirements for the upcoming elections in December this year.

He urged the executives to focus on developing the game and ignore any distractions to their work.

The NSA boss who was pleased with the performance of the Association under the Mawuko led administration over the past years, however, urged them to put in place measures to ensure sufficient and adequate preparations towards next year’s Africa games.

In attendance were Mr. Jefffery Manzan Owusu, Acting Head of Technical and Director of Sports Promotion of NSA and Mrs. Rita Odei Asare, Public Relations Officer of the NSA.

The Ghana Table Tennis Association was represented by its president Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, first vice president Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Treasurer Mr. William Asare Berekorang, Technical Director Mr. Charles Tachie-Menson, chief coach Mr. Anthony Owusu Ansah and Women’s Coordinator Mrs. Efua Oforiwah O. Agyei.