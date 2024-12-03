IMF Approves US$360 Million Disbursement for Ghana as Economy Stabilizes

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a new disbursement of $360 million to Ghana, following the successful completion of the third review under its $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

This brings the total disbursements to $1.9 billion since the program was approved in May 2023.

In a statement after the IMF Executive Board meeting, Bo Li, the IMF’s Deputy Managing Director, commended Ghana’s progress on its economic reforms. “Ghana’s performance under its ECF-supported reform program has been generally satisfactory. The economy is showing clear signs of stabilisation, and the authorities’ strategy is delivering on its objectives,” Li said.

The IMF highlighted Ghana’s response to the 2022 economic crisis, which included key macroeconomic policy adjustments and reforms to restore fiscal stability and debt sustainability. These efforts have led to a recovery in the economy, a reduction in inflation, and improvements in both fiscal and external balances.

“The programme has provided a credible anchor for the government to implement reforms that are delivering results,” the IMF noted, while also acknowledging the risks posed by the upcoming elections and challenges in the energy sector.

Significant progress has been made in restructuring Ghana’s public debt, with a successful domestic debt restructuring in 2023 and an exchange of Eurobonds aligned with program targets. Ghana has also ramped up engagement with external commercial creditors.

“The authorities should move quickly to complete their comprehensive debt restructuring,” Bo Li urged.

Ghana’s fiscal consolidation remains on track, with a projected primary surplus of 0.5% of GDP for 2024 and a target of 1.5% by 2025. The government plans to achieve these goals by boosting domestic revenue, rationalising expenditures, and expanding social programs.

“Continued fiscal policy adjustments are crucial, particularly ahead of and after the upcoming elections, to ensure sustainable public finances and reduce financing needs while protecting the vulnerable,” Li emphasized.

The Bank of Ghana has maintained a tight monetary policy to manage inflation and rebuild international reserves, while efforts to recapitalize state-owned banks and improve financial sector stability are ongoing.

The IMF stressed the need for sustained structural reforms to address vulnerabilities and unlock Ghana’s economic potential. “Improving tax administration, strengthening expenditure control, and tackling energy sector issues are critical,” the IMF said.

With Ghana heading into the 2024 elections, the IMF has urged caution in fiscal and monetary policy implementation to maintain economic stability. Li concluded, “Maintaining a prudent monetary policy and enhancing exchange rate flexibility are essential to mitigating inflation risks and ensuring macroeconomic stability.”

The latest disbursement will support Ghana’s economic recovery and provide a foundation for continued growth and poverty reduction.