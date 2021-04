As the global economy recovers from the worst recession since WWII, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva calls for achieving a green, inclusive and fairer recovery to reverse a “dangerous divergence” that threatens to leave developing and low-income countries behind.

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505