IMF Chief Optimistic on Ghana’s Economic Recovery Path

Stéphane Roudet, the International Monetary Fund’s Mission Chief to Ghana, has expressed optimism about Ghana’s economic recovery trajectory, attributing it to the ongoing collaboration between the country and the IMF under the Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

At a joint press conference with Ghana’s Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana on July 1, Roudet acknowledged Ghana’s economic challenges while emphasizing the positive direction of recent reforms.

“We understand the frustration of Ghanaians when the currency depreciates, but it’s important to remember where we started,” Roudet stated. “Coming from a challenging crisis in 2022, Ghana has made remarkable progress. Fiscal and external positions are strengthening, inflation is declining, and economic growth is increasing.”

Roudet highlighted the importance of implementing the PC-PEG reforms for sustained improvement. “I am very optimistic that Ghana is on the right track, and Ghanaians will soon see the benefits of these reforms in the coming months and years,” he concluded, underscoring the IMF’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s economic recovery efforts.