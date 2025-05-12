IMF Clarifies Nigeria’s Debt Status After Loan Repayment Reports

The International Monetary Fund has provided clarification regarding Nigeria’s debt obligations following premature reports suggesting the country had fully settled its liabilities to the global lender.

While Nigeria has successfully repaid the principal on its $3.4 billion COVID-19 emergency loan obtained through the IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument in 2020, the Fund confirms outstanding financial commitments remain.

Finance Minister Wale Edun had announced Nigeria’s completion of principal repayments, reflected in the IMF’s latest credit report showing the country’s removal from the debtor list as of May 6, 2025. However, IMF Resident Representative Dr. Christian Ebeke explained Nigeria still faces approximately $30 million in annual Special Drawing Rights (SDR) service charges through 2025.

These ongoing payments relate to the difference between Nigeria’s SDR holdings ($4.3 billion) and its cumulative allocation ($5.5 billion). The charges, calculated weekly based on SDR interest rates, will be paid in three installments throughout the year.

The clarification comes as Nigeria seeks to demonstrate improved fiscal management amid economic reforms. While the principal repayment marks a significant milestone, the remaining obligations maintain Nigeria’s financial relationship with the IMF. Analysts note the distinction is crucial for understanding the country’s true debt position as it continues navigating post-pandemic economic recovery and structural reforms.

This development highlights the complexity of sovereign debt management, where principal repayment doesn’t always signify complete financial disengagement. For Nigeria, the continued SDR payments represent residual obligations rather than conventional debt, but still require careful fiscal planning as the government balances multiple economic priorities. The IMF’s intervention serves to provide accurate context about the nature of Nigeria’s financial commitments to international institutions.