IMF Deal Signed, Sealed And Delivered: Action Time For NPP MPs To Remove Finance Minister

When everything is done and the die is cast, no amount of witchery or bible quotations or even a presidential intervention should save the butt of a legendary poor performing finance minister as was angrily demanded earlier by the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) Members of Parliament until President Akufo-Addo stepped-in with a plea that the minister be allowed to conclude deal or negotiations with the International Monetary Fund(IMF).

Now that the chips are down and the IMF deal is signed, sealed and delivered, the obvious today is the need for NPP MPs who forms the majority caucus in parliament to revive their quest to see the finance minister and his deputy resign or get sacked by the president.

Readers will recall that late last year the NPP MPs petitioned the president to sack the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his deputy Adu Boahen for abysmal performance and threatened not to do government business if their demands are not considered.

They stated in a petition to the president that they have had occasions to defend allegations of conflict of interest, lack of confidence and issues of trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry.

The NPP MPs indicated that certain developments within the economy was a major concern to the MPs as far as their constituents were concerned and had earlier registered their sentiments to the president through their parliamentary leadership.

In the president’s response to the majority MPs demand, H.E President Akufo-Addo urged the MPs to shelf their demands till the finance minister concluded negotiations with the IMF.

At this juncture, and with all the issues raised above, what is the current position of the NPP MPs today.?

Stay tuned….

By Kwasi Owusu