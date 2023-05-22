IMF Deal: The Bitterest and Most Painful Program Ever – Okudzeto

The Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) government for what he described as very poor and wicked negotiations by the latter for a $3billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund(IMF).

Speaking as a panel member on Metro TV’s ‘Good Morning Ghana’ political talk show last Friday, the North Tongu MP without mincing words described the finance minister and his team which negotiated the IMF deal as very wicked.

He said, the program as agreed will bring more hardship on the ordinary Ghanaian and “this is going to be the most painful and most bitter IMF programme ever… and I ask myself who negotiated such a bad deal on behalf of the good people of Ghana. Does the person have a heart, does he care about Ghanaians?, he quizzed.

Hon. Ablakwa explained saying; “the analysis so far shows that because of this bailout, there is going to be 50 new tax measures and there’s also going to be a quarterly tariff adjustment which means that every three months electricity tariffs are going to go up… can you believe that, every quarter?, he exclaimed with shock.

He further stated that IMF deal as it stands now also includes an additional debt restructuring programme which definitely will disturb individuals and businesses whiles the public sector jobs also suffers a three-year freeze on employment.

By Kwasi Owusu