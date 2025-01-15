IMF Hails Akufo-Addo’s Economic Record

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has praised former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his administration’s economic reforms and effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgieva highlighted the proactive measures implemented by the Akufo-Addo government, describing them as crucial in mitigating the pandemic’s impact and ensuring macroeconomic stability.

In a special letter to the former President marking the conclusion of his tenure, the IMF Managing Director also expressed gratitude for the government’s collaborative efforts with the Fund, underscoring their positive contributions to Ghana’s economic resilience.

“The policies and reforms during your administration have laid the groundwork for Ghana’s future. Additionally, your advocacy for the sub-Saharan Africa region during the COVID-19 pandemic helped mobilise the needed resources to respond to the crisis”.

“The recent competition of the third review of the IMF-supported program and the progress made toward restoring macroeconomic stability over the past few years are a testament to a successful partnership. These achievements reflect your dedication to important reforms, offering a positive outlook for the future”.