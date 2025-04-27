IMF Praises Ghana’s Fiscal Reforms Under Fund Program

The International Monetary Fund has endorsed Ghana’s economic stabilization efforts, with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva personally commending the government’s implementation of structural reforms during last week’s Spring Meetings in Washington.

The recognition came during high-level discussions between IMF leadership and Ghana’s economic team, including Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam and Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison.

In a detailed social media update, the Finance Minister outlined significant fiscal governance measures introduced since January 2025. These include an ongoing eight-week comprehensive audit of all outstanding government payables by the Auditor-General, designed to identify illegitimate commitments and recover misused funds. The administration is also advancing legislative changes to strengthen expenditure controls, including a proposed amendment requiring central government procurement to secure prior Finance Ministry authorization.

The reforms extend to constitutional fiscal safeguards, with plans to legislate a debt ceiling limiting Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 45% by 2035 and mandating minimum annual primary surpluses of 1.5% of GDP. An Independent Fiscal Council will monitor compliance, while a newly operational Compliance Desk at the Finance Ministry now tracks spending adherence across ministries.

Notably, the government will soon publish a quarterly Public Financial Management Compliance League Table, ranking ministries and agencies on their fiscal discipline – an unprecedented transparency measure in Ghana’s governance history. These steps exceed IMF program requirements, with the Minister noting that several end-2024 reform benchmarks have already been achieved ahead of schedule.

The IMF’s public vote of confidence comes as Ghana seeks to complete the third review of its $3 billion Extended Credit Facility arrangement. Market analysts suggest this endorsement could bolster investor confidence ahead of Ghana’s planned return to international capital markets in late 2025. However, civil society groups caution that sustained improvement in living standards remains the ultimate test of these institutional reforms.