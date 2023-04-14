IMF projects Ethiopia’s economy to grow 6.1 percent in 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it expects Ethiopia’s economy to grow 6.1 percent in 2023.

In its World Economic Outlook report released Tuesday, the IMF said it expects Ethiopia’s economy to grow 6.4 percent in 2024. The report also put the East African country’s economic growth in 2022 at 6.4 percent.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum Assefa said in January that she expected Ethiopia’s economy to grow at 7.5 percent during the current 2022/2023 Ethiopian fiscal year, which started on July 8.

During the previous 2021/22 fiscal year, the East African country recorded a 6.4 percent growth, according to figures from the Ethiopian government.

The minister said she expected agriculture to be at the forefront in terms of continuing Ethiopia’s economic development, adding that the sector had registered a growth of 6.7 percent in the first six months of the current 2022/2023 fiscal year. Enditem