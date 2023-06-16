IMF reports signs of stabilization in Ghana’s economy

The economy of Ghana is experiencing a recovery period shortly after the approval of a $3 million extended credit facility (ECF) by the IMF Executive Board, as acknowledged by a team of IMF staff led by Stéphane Roudet.

Recent indicators, such as decreasing inflation, an increase in international reserves, and a more stable exchange rate, have been observed over the past few weeks.

Mr. Roudet made these observations at the conclusion of the latest visit to Ghana by the IMF Mission, which took place from June 8 to June 15.

Discussions during the visit focused on recent macroeconomic developments. Despite the complex global economic environment, Ghana’s economy is displaying signs of stabilization.

The IMF Mission held meetings with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Ernest Addison, and other officials.

Mr. Roudet also mentioned that they assessed the progress made by the authorities in fulfilling key commitments under the Fund-supported program.

