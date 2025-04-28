IMF Urges Sub-Saharan Africa to Strengthen Domestic Revenue

The International Monetary Fund has warned Sub-Saharan African nations to reduce reliance on debt and boost domestic revenue collection to withstand growing global economic instability.

Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF’s African Department, said the region must prioritize sustainable financing as external shocks threaten development progress.

“Countries must increasingly turn to internal resources,” Selassie told Reuters, noting that debt-driven growth is becoming riskier amid volatile global conditions. The IMF cut its 2025 growth forecast for the region to 3.8%, down from 4.2%, citing spillover effects from escalating trade tensions and tighter financial markets.

U.S. tariff policies have contributed to higher borrowing costs, making it more difficult for African economies to access international capital. While the region’s average debt-to-GDP ratio remained stable near 60%, countries like Kenya face mounting pressure from debt servicing. Falling oil prices also pose risks for major producers such as Nigeria and Angola.

Still, Sub-Saharan Africa showed resilience in 2024, with growth reaching 4%, slightly above IMF projections. Eleven of the world’s fastest-growing economies this year are expected to be in the region. But with global uncertainty persisting, the IMF stresses that strengthening tax systems and economic buffers will be critical to sustaining progress.

The region’s recovery from pandemic-era shocks remains fragile, and policymakers must balance immediate spending needs with long-term fiscal stability. As external financing grows scarcer, domestic revenue mobilization could determine whether Africa’s growth momentum holds.