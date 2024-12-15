IMF Warns Ghana’s Economic Gains Under ECF Programme Remain Fragile

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a caution to Ghana, stating that the economic gains made under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme remain fragile and require continued, focused efforts to be fully consolidated.

This warning comes as Ghana continues its efforts to implement critical reforms aimed at stabilizing its economy and addressing ongoing fiscal challenges.

According to the IMF, while some progress has been made in stabilizing the economy, these gains are vulnerable to external shocks, delays in policy implementation, and lingering structural weaknesses. The IMF emphasized that maintaining fiscal discipline, improving revenue mobilization, and ensuring timely execution of reforms will be essential in solidifying the recovery.

The report pointed out that while financial system recapitalization and addressing legacy issues in the financial sector remain important, further reducing inflation and rebuilding international reserves will depend on maintaining a tight monetary policy stance and improving foreign exchange market operations.

The IMF also highlighted the need for additional efforts to protect vulnerable populations from the impact of economic adjustments and reforms, emphasizing the importance of fostering an inclusive recovery. Delays in securing key funding, especially from donor programs like the World Bank, could undermine the country’s stabilization efforts, the IMF warned.

The country’s economic reform programme, supported by the ECF, depends on the timely disbursement of funds and adherence to policy measures aimed at addressing mounting debt vulnerabilities and improving resilience. The IMF urged the government to remain focused on its reform agenda, stressing that any deviation could risk reversing the progress achieved.

Further, the IMF pointed out that delays in securing necessary reforms, particularly due to parliamentary gridlock, have hindered access to budget and other types of support from key development partners. The political discourse, dominated by the December 7, 2024 general elections, has also impacted progress, with policy statements from presidential contenders focusing on tackling debt risks, increasing employment, and addressing high living costs—issues that align with the objectives of the current ECF-supported programme.

The IMF’s report serves as a reminder of the challenges ahead for Ghana in its recovery process, urging continued collaboration among policymakers, Parliament, and other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of reforms and long-term economic stability.