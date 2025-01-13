IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva Praises Former Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo’s Leadership

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has written a heartfelt letter to Ghana’s former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, commending his leadership during his eight years in office.

In the letter, Georgieva lauded Akufo-Addo for his visionary governance and the strong foundation he laid for Ghana’s future. She highlighted the successful partnership between Ghana’s government and the IMF, acknowledging the positive outcomes of the collaboration, especially in terms of restoring macroeconomic stability.

The recent completion of the third review of the IMF-supported program was also noted as a significant milestone in the country’s economic recovery efforts.

Georgieva’s message underscored the importance of continued progress and the fruitful cooperation between the IMF and the Ghanaian government during Akufo-Addo’s presidency. The letter reflects the IMF’s recognition of Ghana’s strides toward economic stabilization under his leadership.

Read IMF letter to Akufo-Addo below:

Dear President Akufo-Addo:

As you transition from your role as President of Ghana following fair and peaceful elections, I want to express my gratitude for your leadership during your time in office.

The policies and reforms during your administration have laid the groundwork for Ghana’s future.

Additionally, your advocacy for the Sub-Saharan Africa region during the COVID-19 pandemic helped mobilize the needed resources to respond to the crisis.

I also want to salute the excellent collaboration your government has had with the International Monetary Fund. The recent completion of the third review of the IMF-supported program and the progress made toward restoring macroeconomic stability over the past few years are a testament to a successful partnership.

These achievements reflect your dedication to important reforms, offering a positive outlook for the future.

Thank you for your service and leadership. I wish you the best in your future endeavors.

Sincerely yours