IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro TV, Original TV, and Original 91.1 FM, has strongly condemned an armed invasion of its premises by an auctioneer, a court bailiff, and armed police officers on Wednesday, 27 November.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. at IMG’s North Ridge offices in Accra, caused a significant disruption to the live broadcast of the Good Morning Ghana programme. According to an IMG statement, George Addo, the Director of Geld Mart and the auctioneer leading the group, forcibly entered the studio with the bailiff and armed officers, announcing his intent to halt the broadcast. The invasion led to the abrupt termination of the live show.

IMG revealed that this was not the first such attempt by George Addo to execute a court judgment. In a similar incident last year, he reportedly led a group of masked police officers in an unsuccessful attempt to seize Dr. Randy Abbey’s vehicle as he arrived to host Good Morning Ghana.

The latest invasion caused panic among Metro TV staff and security personnel, with one private security officer sustaining a head injury due to the excessive force used by the group.

The situation escalated until the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, intervened. Dr. Dampare dispatched a police team to restore order, directing the auctioneer, bailiff, and armed officers to vacate the premises. He also assured IMG that a thorough investigation would be conducted, along with the implementation of enhanced security measures.

In its statement, IMG emphasized the importance of the lawful and respectful execution of court orders. The media group condemned the intimidation and disruption caused by the invasion, calling for accountability and justice to prevent similar incidents in the future.